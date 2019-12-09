Puppies can become STARs through AKC training program

When it comes to puppies, it’s all about chewing, potty training and finding the most effective ways to teach practical skills such as coming when called.
Owners of young dogs from 16 weeks to 1 year old can enroll in the AKC STAR Puppy program, which will be from 4-5 p.m. beginning on Jan. 17 at Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 George St. Classes will continue on Fridays through Feb. 21.
Walla Walla Community College Continuing Education and The American Kennel Club put on the STAR Puppy program to get dog owners and their puppies off to a good start.
STAR stands for socialization, training, activity and responsibility. There are 20 steps to success in the STAR Puppy Test, which will be offered during the last week of class. AKC STAR Puppy training is a natural lead-in to the more advanced AKC Canine Good Citizen program.
The entire household may attend, however, children under age 16 require adult supervision. The fee is $95.
Required materials include proof of current rabies vaccination, nylon or leather collar/harness, 4- to 6-foot nylon or leather leash and small training treats — soft meaty ones are recommended.
For more details and to sign up, contact WWCC Continuing Education at 509-527-4331, continuingeducation@wwcc.edu or register online at ubne.ws/2Lia3it.
Teach that ol’ dog new tricks
The American Kennel Club will also offer an AKC Trick Dog class, starting on Jan. 17 from 3-4 p.m. at the Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 George St.
This is another WWCC Continuing Education program. The class fee is $75.
According to a release, “Teaching your dog tricks has significant value going far beyond simply showing off. It establishes a pattern of learning, teaches skills and focus, is a positive method of training and promotes a bond between canine and human. The primary focus is having fun.”
Tricks taught include shaking hands, bowing, sitting pretty, backing up, spinning, rolling over, playing dead, jumping, touching and push-ups.
Families are welcome — those younger than 16 must have an adult present during classes, which are Fridays through Feb. 7. To register contact 509-527-4331 or continuingeducation@wwcc.edu or see ubne.ws/2OMoBcj.
Veterans honored with wreaths
On Dec. 14, volunteer groups will gather at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Veterans Home Cemetery in Port Orchard and Washington Soldiers Home in Orting to participate in Wreaths Across America by laying wreaths on the graves of veterans.
This effort echoes the one happening in Walla Walla at the same time at veterans gravesites in Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave.
Wreaths Across America started with the Arlington Wreath Project and has spread to more than 1,100 cemeteries throughout the country and overseas, according to a release.
At the Medical Lake cemetery alone, there are 5,800 burials and 2,200 wreaths will be placed.
Port Orchard will see 1,712 wreaths placed and volunteers will place 2,265 wreaths in Orting.