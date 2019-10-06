College Place firefighters have participated in the competitive Portland Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge fundraiser for cystic fibrosis annually since about 2012, said firefighter Patrick Evensen.
The five-member CPFD team raised $1,315 locally for the 2019 stairclimb on Sept. 22 and Patrick said funds are still coming in.
Team leader Patrick raised $510. He was joined by teammates Ally Newton with $505; Edward Higginbotham II and Logan Bartlett with $100 each; and Noelle Calkins. Donations can still be made through team members at ubne.ws/2nX9QZ0.
Firefighters are typically outfitted in more than 70 pounds of full combat or turnout gear including Self Contained Breathing Apparatus commonly used in the line of duty.
Thus clad, they tackled 800 steps/40 floors in the US Bancorp “Big Pink” Tower.
Non-firefighter participants competed in regular athletic gear. Participants vie for individual titles in men’s and women’s categories in the chip-timed race.
The College Place team also had the privilege of climbing in honor of Walla Walla natives Marahsyn Russell and Amber Martin, who have cystic fibrosis. “We wore photos of them on our helmets,” Patrick said.
“Before this event I couldn’t tell you what cystic fibrosis is,” he said, but since then he discovered a high school classmate has CF.
The hereditary disease affects the lungs and digestive system. The body produces thick, sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas. CF can be life-threatening and those with the condition tend to have a shorter-than-normal life span, according to medicalnewstoday.com.
Since 2009, more than a thousand firefighters worldwide have raised more than $1.2 million in the fight against cystic fibrosis through the Portland Firefighter Stairclimb, ubne.ws/2mjXFFh reported.
The Portland stairclimb goal this fall is for $180,000 of which $128,557 funds has been raised by participants.
The 31st annual 2019 Seattle CF Climb is coming up Nov. 21 in the skyscraper at 1201 Third Ave., formerly called Washington Mutual Tower. This is a 56-floor/1,120 step vertical challenge that culminates at a food and drink party in the atrium. Participants can compete individually or as three-person relay teams, see ubne.ws/2oFEXsD. The cost is $15 until Oct. 24. For details, contact David Leon, event coordinator, at dleon@cff.org or 206-282-4770. The Seattle stairclimb goal is $110,000.