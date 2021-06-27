In 2020, Providence St. Mary Medical Center devoted $17 million in charity care for the poor and funding to support community needs and other services, according to its Community Benefit Report, said Providence St. Mary Medical Center Director of Executive and Community Relations Kathleen Obenland in a release.
Community benefit is part of the medical center’s mission for the poor and underserved, she said.
The $17 million included $3.3 million in charity and low-cost care for people who are uninsured, underinsured or otherwise unable to pay for their care.
Of those benefit dollars, $12 million covered the Medicaid shortfall — the difference between the cost of care and the amount paid by the state and federal government. Medicare is not included in the tally.
A little more than $200,000 went to community health improvement, including free services such as patient education, health screenings, support groups and donations, Obenland said.
Providence St. Mary community benefit in 2020 also included $200,000 in subsidies for education for nursing and other health professions and medical research. And $1 million went to clinical and social services provided despite a financial loss because they meet identified needs not addressed elsewhere in the community, according to the release.
“The extraordinary challenges of 2020 took an equally extraordinary response,” said Providence St. Mary Chief Executive Susan Blackburn.
“I am grateful for the dedication of our resilient team of caregivers and the many agencies and businesses that partnered with us to address the most pressing needs facing our community, while addressing systematic change. We are living our mission each and every day by investing in the health and well-being of people in this area, especially the poor and vulnerable.”
Additional details about the community benefit from across Providence in Washington state are at ubne.ws/providencereport.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center, a 142-bed regional hospital, is among the largest employers in Walla Walla County.