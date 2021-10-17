Providence St. Mary Foundation's board of directors awarded $20,000 in scholarships for local St. Mary caregivers, said Foundation Board Member Jonathan Ettleman in a press release.
Scholarships went to 14 locally employed caregivers to help pay for courses and degrees that advance their clinical knowledge and professional development. Recipients are: Andrew Martonick, Ashley Burden, Darcia Darcy, Elizabeth Ocanaz, Heidi Ek, Kateland Woodhall, Katelyn Reseck, Katherine Flores, Leikin Patrick, Mark Davis, Mollie Vixie, Poppy McGuire, Shelbi Brown and Summer Carlton.
Scholarship recipients are pursuing early degrees in nursing or other clinical fields of great need in the community. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support these caregivers on their professional development journey," Ettleman said.
The Foundation reports that despite again conducting their #FINISHCANCER! campaign virtually, that more than $30,000 was raised to help support cancer care at Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center.
Donors and event participants joined organizers for a drive-thru celebration at the Cancer Center to pick up goodie bags on Sept. 25.
Financial support for the scholarship Employee Education Fund and #FINISHCANCER may be made at give.providence.org/wa/stmary/.
