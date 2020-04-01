Project seeks giving hearts for project to benefit SOS

Discover Walla Walla's #WallaWallaWILL, a charitable giving opportunity
Discover Walla Walla has started a new campaign, #WallaWallaWILL, during this unprecedented time of social distancing and the shuttering of so many businesses.
Discover wants people to know about the community's lifestyle, restaurants, wineries and other features.
#WallaWallaWILL campaign means the community will overcome, WILL support one another, WILL get through this strange time, according to a release.
Discover plans to give back to the community through its new #WallaWallaWILL merchandise collection available through its store. For every purchase made there, 50 percent of the proceeds will go to SOS Healthcare Services of Walla Walla. See discoverwallawalla.net/shop for information on ball caps, T- and sweatshirts, hoodies and stickers that bear the logo.
SOS is an immediate care facility that provides walk-in healthcare services to individuals without adquate or any health insurance in the Walla Walla Valley. SOS's volunteer physicians, nurses, students, phlebotomists and transcriptionists serve hundreds of patients each quarter. Spanish is spoken there.
At SOS, $35 will pay for one person to have an annual exam; $500 will purchase medications for a month.
"SOS is providing a great service for our community, and we want to support them in any way we can," according to the release.