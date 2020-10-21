Tri-Cities nonprofit Mo's Place contacted Joel Watson, owner of the Just Joel's cafe in Kennewick, to help find funding to purchase 700 pairs of shoes for foster children in Southeast Washington.
Mo’s Place supports foster families in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities and the surrounding area through networking, encouragement and engagement. It provides emergency and after-hours support and resources for successful long-term placements, according to its Facebook page.
When asked to buy a few pairs of shoes for the project, Joel, once in the foster system himself, said he would take care of shodding all 1,400 feet.
Mo's Place organizers usually only look to the shoe needs for kids in Walla Walla, Franklin and Benton counties, but as the campaign has been so successful this year, they plan to also supply footwear to foster children in Columbia, Yakima, Klickitat and Kittitas and counties.
In a story reported by KEPR Action News on Friday, Joel said they reached their goal with community help. Since Mo's Place started the campaign in late September, dozens of Joel's customers dropped by to purchase shoes for kids in need. Uncle Sam's Saloon in Kennewick picked up 100 tickets and local churches and others have responded to the need.
And with 250 children not yet having donors, Kennewick Mayor Pro Tem and owner of Green2Go Steve Lee on Friday pitched in to buy the remaining shoes and is working with Griggs Department Store for that supply.
Mo's Place now expects to make Mo's Kicks for Kids an annual fundraiser.