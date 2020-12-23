Walla Walla Valley Farm to School, a program of the Sustainable Living Center, is working with local farms, vendors and nonprofit organizations to increase the amount of food aid to local residents, said WWVF2S Program Manager Rey Cooley in a release.
Chris Iberle, Farm to School lead at the Washington State Department of Agriculture, contacted Rey to assess and coordinate a food box initiative using short-term, gap-filling COVID-19 emergency funds, Rey said.
The plan’s objective is to connect local farmers to food access needs. Four hundred food boxes are being procured and will be distributed this month. The first 100 released on Dec. 8.
"With the help of Welcome Table Farm and A.R. Teal’s Produce, multiple local farm products will be included in the boxes, including grass-finished ground beef from Upper Dry Creek Ranch, a regenerative practices ranch that raises pastured chickens, grass fed lamb and grass finished beef," she said.
Emily Asmus of Welcome Table Farm took on the first two weeks to pack the boxes with her family, Rey said.
Chris Teal of A.R. Teal's is also packing 200 boxes over the next two weeks.
The program is not directed specifically to families, it was to reach those that do not access the food bank or need additional food assistance, Rey said.
The boxes are being distributed by local nonprofit organizations, including the Walla Walla Public School 21st Century Community Learning Center’s after-school programming coordinators in partnership with school intervention specialists, Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition, Walla Walla Mutual Aid Network and the Walla Walla Senior Center.