Principals dress for holiday fun through friendly contest

Who says elves can’t have fun? ‘Tis the season, after all.
The elves in question are Pioneer Middle School Principal Kristina Duncan and Berney Elementary Principal Michelle Carpenter, who challenged each other to a friendly contest in December.
Proverbial mitten gauntlets thrown down in the dare, they brought on clothing and accoutrements mirthfully sprinkled with holiday greens, reds and whites, stars, snowflakes, poinsettias, Christmas trees and ornaments, wreaths, lights, candy canes, stripes, penguins, moose, snowmen, reindeer, wreaths and gingerbread people.
A Facebook post on Dec. 5 from Michelle and they were off and funning: “Friends encourage friends to embrace the holiday spirit. Colleagues turn it into a ‘dress-off’ for the next 12 days! Let the festivities begin!”
Nothing was off limits, from seasonally decorated and colored leggings and dresses, to fingernail polish art, occasionally sparkly or otherwise flashy shoes and boots, toasty hats and scarves, themed tunics and curly hair ribbons.
They’re simpatico. On Dec. 13, totally unplanned — without calling each other the night before — they showed up at their respective schools in leggings and Seahawks-themed white, blue and green sweaters. Michelle accessorized with football and plush moose slippers, Kristina accented her ensemble with Seahawks socks, shiny green bows on her shoes and a lighted tutu.
So, until winter break, the pair donned their most festive holiday attire — a different ensemble each day. The photos have been posted daily on their social media pages.
“The outpouring of positive feedback is adding to the holiday cheer,” emailed Walla Walla Public Schools Director of Communications and Community Relations Mark Higgins.
Michelle and Kristina said students and staff love seeing the new outfits each day and they are proud to make the holiday season even more special.
With that, happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas and best wishes for peace, unity, creativity and faith in the new year.
Phoenix Fund benefits schools
A $3,500 donation from the Phoenix Fund through Blue Mountain Community Foundation to Walla Walla Public Schools will support students and families in need, the school district online newsletter reported.
Sums of $500 will go to Berney, Sharpstein, Green Park, Blue Ridge Elementary, Garrison and Pioneer Middle schools and Walla Walla High School.
Schools spread holiday cheer
Adults and students have had a joyous impact on others, ensuring the season is cheery and bright through various thoughtful gestures.
Yvonne Huff, a custodian at Pioneer Middle School nominated a student there for A Christmas Wish gifts program through radio station 99.1 FM, which she regularly listens to.
“As I was listening to the radio station DJs talk about A Christmas Wish, I thought about (student Brayden Dewey) who is my lunchroom helper and knew I had to nominate him,” she said. “My wish for Brayden was just simply wanting him to have a very good Christmas this year. He is a neat young man.”
The station provides a limited group of nominated people for such gifts as a Game Boy electronic gaming system, gaming chair, candy and clothing. Radio station representatives and sponsors from HAPO Credit Union and Northwest Motorsport surprised Braden at school with his gifts.
“I was very happy and quite humbled to get the chance to do something good for someone,” Yvonne added.
Pioneer Middle School National Junior Honor Society students partnered with The Salvation Army and raised more than $1,000 to buy Christmas presents for six families in financial need.
Blue Ridge Elementary Choir students, under the direction of music teacher Stefanie Crumpacker, recently toured downtown businesses to sing holiday carols. Students visited Macy’s, the Marcus Whitman Hotel and the Whitman Place retirement facility. Coffee Perk served the students complimentary hot chocolate.