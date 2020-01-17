Prescott Lions members honored for service

After Lions District Governor Ken Allen gave certificates for longtime service to Prescott Lions Club members Sandy Conlee, Ken Allen, Julie Himmelberger and Mike Himmelberger, “he got a sly they-are-not-expecting-this grin on his face and called Patty Tunnel forward for special recognition,” reported College Place Lion David Walk in a release.
Patty received the Gordon F. Smith CARE Fellowship at the Jan. 7 meeting, awarded to Lions in the Pacific Northwest who personify unselfish service to humanity.
David said this is the first time a Prescott Lion has been recognized with the fellowship launched by Lions Multiple District 19 in 2004 in honor of Past District Governor Gordon F. Smith, who served as the MD19 executive secretary–treasurer from 1960 to 1985.
When Ken lauded Patty’s community service efforts on behalf of the renovation of the Prescott Downtown Park and the Prescott Lions Building, she credited husband Matt Thunnel, saying “he did hard work on all that!”
Ken presented Patty with the fellowship certificate and pin, then reached under his table and brought out a handsome bronze plaque. “His they-are-not-expecting-this grin got wider and then he announced he was presenting Lionism’s most prestigious award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship to Matt,” David reported.
Patty accepted the plaque and pin for Matt who was working out of town. Patty once again praised Matt’s hard work and dedication to the Prescott community and the Lions, David said.
The Smith and Jones fellowships are channels through which substantial funds are raised for the International CARE program and the Lions Club International Foundation, respectively. Lions clubs and individual Lions donate funds to these causes and then honor other Lions and individuals who embody the Lions “We Serve” motto.
For information about joining Prescott Lions, call 509-629-4570.