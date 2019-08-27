Staples useful to the elementary school set poured in, donated by guests who dropped by for Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Community Hymn Sing and Back to School Drive on Aug. 11.
You name ‘em, many essentials such as crayons, pencils, erasers, glue, scissors, colored markers, tissue, folders, binders, pencil cases and pouches and other items were contributed to the cause.
Boxes of the needed utensils were collected for Sharpstein Elementary School students and delivered on Aug. 16 to Principal Marcia Garcia.
“The amount of school supplies the folks from Emmanuel Lutheran brought was amazing.
“Their generous donation will allow us to provide school supplies for many of our students in need,” Maria said.
“People enjoyed singing many well-loved hymns,” said Carol Ann Buelow, a worship team member at Emmanuel Lutheran, 628 Lincoln St. Enthusiastic attendees requested Emmanuel hold another hymn sing, she said.
Emmanuel Lutheran’s pianist and adult choir director Martha Clinehens said plans are in the works and the date will be firmed up soon. Martha and musicians planned the midsummer benefit.
The intention of the event is to uplift and encourage the community while singing hymns of faith together and collect supplies for local students in need, said the Rev. Mark Koonz in a July 25 U-B item.
Organist Gary Peter and Martha led the singalong, accompanied by the Simply Strings duo and members of the church choir and morning song worship team.
“What really gave birth to this event is our desire to encourage congregational singing and we thought why not combine this with a back-to-school drive? We have a deep and rich canon of beautiful hymns that we love to sing and we are hoping to get the community to come and sing with us,” Martha said back in July.
“As we sing these precious hymns together — the words and music penned by many over the centuries — we are united with those around us.
There’s something about these hymns that just touches one’s soul and unifies a community,” she said.
