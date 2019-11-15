Celebrating its 75th anniversary season in 2019-2020, volunteer-driven nonprofit The Little Theatre of Walla Walla has been producing live theater in Walla Walla since 1944.
On Sunday they’re teaming with MOD Pizza, 1658 W. Poplar St., to raise funds for upcoming productions and operating expenses.
RSVP at ubne.ws/2Xc2SNq to show support. A minimum of 20 RSVPs are needed for the fundraiser to go forward, according to a Facebook post.
Be sure to mention the promotion at check out to ensure your purchase is counted and 20 percent of your bill will be donated to The Little Theatre of Walla Walla.
For more information about LTWW’s season, see ltww.org.
Staff calendar sends thankful messages
Prospect Point Elementary School Principal Barb Casey is finding ways to build community in her first year at the helm.
For November she offered a calendar to staff that notes “you get what you give.”
Every weekday, staffers will find an idea that celebrates the spirit of Thanksgiving, starting on Nov. 1 with “Celebrate that you survived the day after HALLOWEEN!”
There are four Thankful Thursdays, culminating with “NO SCHOOL. I am thankful for YOU” on Nov. 28.
From giving someone a compliment, to making a positive call home to a parent and greeting every child with a smile as they enter your class, the days are covered with positive affirmations.
For Nov. 15, the principal suggests teachers have their students make cards and notes for music and P.E. teachers, along with librarians and computer instructors. On the 20th, Barb encourages her staff to leave notes of encouragement for a co-worker.
The day before Thanksgiving is pretty sweet: “Your pies need baked ... go home early enough to get those done.”
Barb said she gets these kinds of ideas through professional networking on Twitter, particularly a group called “Principals in Action.” Another principal had the calendar concept and she adapted it to fit Prospect Point.
“This month is all focused on appreciation, getting students involved in telling others ‘thank you,’ like the support personnel who are not in front of the kids every day.”
Barb has served as interim principal this school year and the position was made permanent on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the school district.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with Mrs. Casey’s leadership skills and ability to connect with students, staff and parents,” said Superintendent Wade Smith in a release. “Recent survey data revealed she had earned the confidence of Prospect Point parents and staff who expressed overwhelming support for her performance,” he said.
Barb has worked 11 years for Walla Walla Public Schools. She served as the district’s lead behavior specialist and was a special education teacher.
She started as a special ed teacher in the Puyallup School District. She earned a bachelor’s of education from Gonzaga University and a master’s from the University of Washington, Tacoma. She also earned her administrative certificate from Gonzaga. Brian Casey, Barb’s husband, teaches science at Garrison Middle School. They have three children.
WWVA students stage C.S. Lewis fantasy
Walla Walla Valley Academy drama students give two performances of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” this weekend, according to a release.
The production will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday and 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday in Village Hall, 205 S. College Ave., College Place.
General admission is $10 and $5 for students. Call 509-525-1050 for ticket information.
The magical tale is based on C. S. Lewis’ 1950 fantasy novel for children and the first published and best known of seven novels in “The Chronicles of Narnia,” published between 1950-1956. Great lion Aslan struggles with the White Witch in the land of Narnia into which four children inadvertently enter through an old wardrobe.