The annual planting of the pinwheels will take place on April 6 on the front lawn at the Walla Walla County Courthouse, 315 W. Main St.
From April 6-23, the whirligigs on sticks that spin in the breeze will draw attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month and the need for volunteers with Walla Walla Child Advocates, formerly called CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Walla Walla County commissioners are expected to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Walla Walla County, said WWCA program intern Ella Nelson.
Volunteer WWCA coordinators are Zach Meyer and Kati Brown, Nelson said. There are currently 54 children in Walla Walla and Columbia counties who need a trained, dedicated WWCA volunteer to advocate for their best interests.
WWCA’s impact in 2020 saw 152 kids served. There are currently 23 active, trained volunteers.
Trained child advocates/volunteer guardian ad litems from the community and advocate for children who are involved in court proceedings, having experienced abuse or neglect. The advocates present an informed and objective perspective to the court regarding the best interest of the child.
“Studies have shown that the introduction of a caring adult in the life of an abused child can alter the path of that child’s life forever. Child advocates can make a profound and positive difference for an abused child,” according to ubne.ws/2P9YBdD. Statistics show that children with a volunteer advocate are more likely to find a permanent home and spend less time in foster care.
Upcoming online training for volunteer advocates starts May 3. To apply, go to ubne.ws/advocateapplication.
The WWCA office is in the Juvenile Justice Center at 455 W. Rose St. Call 509-524-2801 for more details.