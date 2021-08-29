Planners for the Sept. 25 American Cancer Society Picnic in the Park want to honor cancer survivors at a survivors dinner at 5 p.m. in Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.
The dinner is sponsored and provided family-style by TMACS, Passatempo and the Walla Walla Steak and Walla Walla Bread companies.
Registration for the free meal, open to cancer survivors and one caregiver per survivor, is on Eventbrite at ubne.ws/picnic.
The Picnic in the Park event will be in Pioneer Park from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
For more information, contact Merri Anne Huber at 541-861-9055.