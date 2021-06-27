Phi Kappa Phi

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi recently initiated Noah Pratton of Milton-Freewater into membership.

Pratton, who attends Eastern Oregon University, is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

