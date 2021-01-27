Even though the coronavirus quarantine has squelched conservation group Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever‘s traditional fundraising efforts, they’re not taking it sitting down.
Members typically host a well-attended benefit banquet dinner in February at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Community Center.
However, it’s a no-go this year because of physical distancing protocol, BMPF member biologist and outdoor writer Bradly A. “Brad” Trumbo said in a release.
“The community has been overwhelmingly supportive of BMPF over the years, for which the organization is extremely grateful,” Brad said. “Without the banquet fundraiser, the need for community support remains to maintain the benefits of youth outdoor opportunities and habitat enhancements.”
Social distancing and continued restrictions on public events mean raffle ticket sales and other virtual fundraising alternatives are necessary to generate operating funds for the continuation of the youth and habitat programs, he said.
As in previous years, BMPF raffle tickets are on sale to include a variety of fine firearms. For nine years now BMPF has supported Walla Walla High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Blue Devils and is offering raffle tickets for a Winchester SX4 Hybrid Hunter 20-gauge. All proceeds go to Midway USA, which matches the funds and places them into an endowment for the Wa-Hi JROTC.
Grand prize raffle tickets include a 10-gun drawing in which any name drawn is returned to the pot and may be drawn again.
The BMPF annual membership drive is underway for $35 per adult. BMPF sponsors memberships for youths younger than 18 when they participate in a BMPF-sponsored event. Membership provides free attendance for adults at family hunts and for youths at all BMPF-sponsored events.
For more information or to donate, contact BMPF Banquet Chair Tami Wass at bmpfbanquetchair@gmail.com or reach out to Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever on Facebook at ubne.ws/2lIo3TR. My husband, Dan Eveland, is current president.
BMPF lucked out for its February 2020 annual fundraiser, which was held weeks before the coronavirus changed life as we know it. “Fortunately, considering social distancing, BMPF was able to continue its annual summer youth education trap-shooting series and youth and family hunts as permissible outdoor events, Brad said.
Proceeds raised in 2020 went to continuing and new wildlife guzzler (drinking water devices) and habitat projects between Walla Walla and Prescott. In December, BMPF volunteers cooperated with Corrie Thorne Hadley and the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, planting nearly 1,800 shrubs at BMPF’s ongoing enhancement site on Sudbury Road. The planting completed a continuous shelterbelt stretching about eight-tenths of a mile long, following the drainage bisecting the property’s bottomland, Brad said.
Since 1990, BMPF has completed nearly 70 habitat projects in Columbia and Walla Walla County and Umatilla County. The BMPF habitat committee continues to seek new opportunities and is preparing for a new site on Turner Road near Marengo and possibly collaborating on a pollinator project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mill Creek office.