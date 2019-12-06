Pheasants Forever receives $12K anonymous gift

Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter 258 came into an anonymous windfall of $12,000.
In recognizing the generous gift, a grateful BMPF President Dan Eveland noted it arrived in the mail just days before Thanksgiving with no specific instructions as to how the funds are to be used.
PF formed in 1982 as a conservation organization responding to the continuing decline of upland wildlife and habitat throughout the United States.
The proceeds will go to good use. Dan said the local chapter’s primary areas of expense are habitat restoration and youth activities.
“Currently, BMPF is restoring 80 acres of Walla Walla River bottom to bunch grasses and beneficial broadleaf plants, resulting in ideal nesting and brooding cover for upland birds.” The local chapter formed in January 1989 and has worked on more than 65 habitat projects in Columbia, Umatilla and Walla Walla counties.
“Youth activities center around shotgun safety and training through our summer trap shooting events,” he said.
BMPF sponsors several local youth shooting clubs by providing shotgun shells for practice. Pheasant hunting outings are also part of the program.
The first hunting event is the Washington State Youth Hunt weekend each September. Mentors and bird dogs are onsite with the goal of providing youths with a safe, successful bird hunting experience. The second pheasant hunt is a family/youth hunt the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Litter pickup, guzzler maintenance and grassland maintenance begins in March. Shrub planting occurs in the fall. Work parties are announced via email.
To propose a habitat project, contact Larry Boe at bmpf258@bmpf258.com. The chapter is online at bmpf258.com and ubne.ws/2Lgfs9U.
PF’s 29th annual fundraiser banquet will be on Feb. 29 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at ubne.ws/2LrMrIi, on Facebook at Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter #258, from Tami Wass, banquet chairwoman, at bmpfbanquetchair@gmail.com or call 509-386-4477.
Meetings are the last Wednesday of each month at Clarette’s Restaurant, 15 S. Touchet St. The dinner-social begins at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting opens at 6:30 p.m. Recognize the Eveland name? I come by it via husband Dan.