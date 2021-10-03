More than than 61,781 pets have found their forever homes from shelters across the country through the national Empty the Shelters adoption event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.
Locally, Blue Mountain Humane Society will host such an event from Oct. 4-10 at the shelter on 7 E.George St., Walla Walla.
During each quarterly adoption activity, Bissell Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less per dog, cat, puppy and kitten.
Blue Mountain Humane Society joins more than 180 shelters in 35 states participating in the program.
The local humane society found homes for 41 cats and 10 dogs during the national July 7-11 Empty the Shelters event.
“This is a wonderful time to bring a pet into your life,” said BMHS Executive Director Sara Archer.
Interested adopters can find adoption applications and information about adoptable pets online at bluemountainhumane.org.
Empty the Shelters started in 2016 to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their homes. Since its inception, BPF expanded its Empty the Shelters reach into 45 states and Canada, partnering with 414 other shelters.
“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid- to large-sized dogs," said Cathy Bissell, BPF founder, in a statement.
“Our fall 'Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”
For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as bluemountainhumane.org
To learn more about BISSELL Pet Foundation, go to bissellpetfoundation.org.
