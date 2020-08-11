The Perseid meteor shower never fails to amaze. It’s a dramatic annual nighttime show with optimum viewing tonight through Thursday, but that started on July 17.
Summer memories come to mind when fellow tepee mates and I at Camp Norwester on Lopez Island in the San Juan Islands took our sleeping bags and spread them on top of a huge tarp out in an open field far away from city lights. Our counselors woke us up about 2-4 a.m. and, nestled up to our noses in cozy cocoons, we’d watch shooting stars blaze across the sky until lulled back to sleep.
It never ceased to amaze me how our exclamations came out as one voice as the meteors collided with our atmosphere and disintegrated.
“Ohhhh!” we’d erupt at once at a trace of light, “ahhh!” for the next celestial streak, then “oooo!”
The best views of the shower, which is expected to continue through Aug. 24, can be had from 2 a.m. to dawn in the northern hemisphere.
Look up in the northeast sky toward Perseus, the ancient Greek hero who rescued Andromeda from a sea monster and slayed Medusa, a Gorgon.
Perseus is near the brightly lit W- or M-shaped Cassiopeia constellation.
While cloud cover or the half moon may hide some of the Perseid meteors, some shooting stars should still be visible.
The Perseid meteor shower ranks as one of the best of the year because of its high rates and nice late-summer temperatures, NASA reported.
This year’s shower does have to compete with the last quarter phase of the Moon, which could reduce visible meteors from more than 60 per hour to 15-20 per hour.
“But the Perseids are rich in bright meteors and fireballs, so it will still be worth going out in the early morning to catch some of nature’s fireworks,” Nasa reported.
Other meteor watching events come with the Orionids from Oct- 20-21 and Geminid meteor shower Dec. 13-14.