Members of international philanthropic sisterhood PEO have convened for 150 years to support higher education for women. That includes the 32-member strong PEO Chapter AP in Milton-Freewater, which turned to virtual gatherings as an alternate meeting option during the coronavirus quarantine that kicked off in mid-March 2020.
Meeting virtually posed a distinct advantage for the group recently, when member Ruby Mitchell joined the gathering on line.
The daughter of John and Jean Ann Mitchell of Milton-Freewater, Ruby appeared in the morning from Kyrgyzstan where she teaches English at the American University of Central Asia. Ruby also runs camps and training for exchange programs in India and Europe.
"She said working for the university has been entirely online this year," chapter member Gail Beeson said. "While she describes spending her days on Zoom as 'exhausting,' she says the possibility of maintaining meaningful connections has been a boon."
The online meetings give her an extra boost of energy, Ruby said. It also provides a shot in the arm for members in Milton-Freewater.
"Resilience is a word that often comes up in PEO gatherings, and they have found that while they’d really rather meet face-to-face, their online connection has kept them active and engaged in their work," she said.
"Just the same, they look forward to seeing each other in person one of these days, and look forward to Ruby’s return for some real up close and personal connections," Gail said.
COVID-19 prevented the group from carrying out their usual fundraisers for loans and scholarships. Instead, they sold Christmas wreaths from Sherwood Forest Farms in Washington to raise funds in support of their projects that benefit the community.
Despite the pandemic, the chapter sponsored two women, who were granted low-interest loans, one to complete a bachelor's, the other to finish her master's, noted Chapter President Jean Ann Mitchell.
For more details about PEO Chapter AP, contact Mitchell at 541-938-5516, or see peointernational.org.