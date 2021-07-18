The Oregon State Chapter of PEO awarded Helena Brinker a $2,000 PEO Marguerite Scholarship.
She was sponsored by the PEO Milton-Freewater Chapter AP.
"The organization is delighted to have been of assistance and looks forward to following Helena’s path toward a rewarding career," said chapter member Jean Ann Michell.
Brinker graduated in June with a 4.0 grade-point average from La Salle Catholic Preparatory High School in Milwaukie, Oregon.
She was a member of the National Honor and German National Honor societies.
Her principal interests are chemistry and art. She plans to seek a degree in chemical engineering through online courses at Oregon State University and attending classes at Clackamas Community College.
PEO is a philanthropic organization in which its members celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. PEO motivates women to achieve their highest aspiration, Michell said.
Contact Michell for more details about PEO and the scholarship program at 541-938-5516.