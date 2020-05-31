PEO Chapter EV in Milton-Freewater awarded a $2,000 Program for Continuing Education Grant to Miriam Clark.
The Blue Mountain Community College student is working toward an associate of applied science degree in nursing. She is one of 19 students out of 59 applicants accepted into the program with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Miriam previously was a certified nursing assistant. It made her realize caring for people was something she excelled at and sincerely enjoyed, said Chapter EV member Blanche Mason in a release.
The mother and part-time employee is "a person of resilience as she has overcome many life challenges. She drives 60 to 120 round trip miles per day to meet the demands of her schooling," Blanche said.
This fall she will begin student nursing at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton and later plans to pursue a bachelor of science degree at Oregon Health & Science University La Grande campus.
"Chapter EV’s Education Committee has full faith that Miriam will be an exemplary nurse who will be an asset to any hospital or clinic fortunate enough to have her. This new career will also enable her to make a better life for her and her family."
As an international philanthropic educational organization, PEO helps women of all ages achieve their educational goals through scholarships, grants and educational loans. PEO also owns, maintains and supports Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo. The independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women offers two-year and selected four-year programs.
For more details, contact Blanche at 541-938-5126 or bimason@charter.net.