Robert “Bob” Stangier will be grand marshal for the Pendleton Round-Up 2021 Westward Ho! Parade at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17. He was tapped for the honor based on his extensive contributions to the Pendleton Round-Up.
A native of Pendleton, he was born in 1923 and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1942 before enrolling at Oregon State College, now Oregon State University.
He and wife Mary Jane wed in 1949 and raised four children in Pendleton. She died in 2017.
Bob is a decorated B-25 bomber pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps, who flew 70 missions while stationed in Italy. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with seven clusters for service during World War II.
After the war, Bob attended Oregon State before returning to Pendleton to begin his business career. Bob’s businesses included an ice cream manufacturing plant, a children’s clothing store and a Hallmark gift shop.
As a 12-year-old, Bob became involved with Pendleton Round-Up in 1935. He served as a Round-Up director from 1950-57, where he performed as accommodations director, concessions director and policing director. He established the Buckle Club, an event put on by past Round-Up and Happy Canyon directors for members and guests each year.
He is the oldest living past Round-Up director and likely the youngest director to ever serve on the Round-Up board of directors. He is also believed to be the longest-serving volunteer with more than 80 years of volunteer service, according to Tim O'Hanlon, Round-Up Parade Director.
Bob believes he hasn't missed a Round-Up, except the four years during World War II.
Bob has volunteered with many other organizations in the community, such as Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, Pendleton Downtown Association, Rotary Club and Umatilla County Historical Society. He was also an ex-officio Pendleton Round-Up director while serving as Pendleton Chamber of Commerce president in 1975. He continues as an active Round-Up volunteer in the retail store.