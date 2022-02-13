Applicants from Umatilla and Walla Walla counties may apply for the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program.
The scholarships are available to young adults enrolled in or who will be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies in the field of agriculture, according to a release from Nick Michael, scholarship chair with the Pendleton-based program.
Applications, due by March 15, 2022, are available at cattlebarons.net.
In addition, Cattle Barons coordinates with Protect the Harvest to offer another scholarship, also available on the website.
In 2021, Cattle Barons awarded $7,500 in scholarships to young adults involved in agricultural studies.
Final award of the scholarships, including the Protect the Harvest scholarship, will be made during the Cattle Barons event April 29-30 at the Pendleton Convention Center and associated event locations. See the website for details.
