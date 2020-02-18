Pendleton Cattle Barons scholarship applications available

Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship applications are available to students in Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties.
In addition to five Cattle Baron’s scholarships, applications may also be made for one Protect the Harvest-sponsored scholarship.
The scholarships are available to young adults who reside in Eastern Oregon counties and are currently in or who plan to be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate agricultural studies.
Protect The Harvest Scholarship eligibility requires participation in Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend; be a major in agriculture- or animal science-related fields of study; be from Umatilla, Morrow, Union or Wallowa counties; hold a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average; and demonstrate scholarship, excellence and dedication to the ideals and mission of Protect the Harvest and the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend.
Applications are available at ubne.ws/2OLH48k and due March 1. Final selection will be made during Cattle Barons events May 1-2 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
The Cattle Barons event, held the weekend before Mothers Day, will feature Stock Saddle Bronc Championship, Ranch Rodeo, invitational select gelding sale, working cow dog sale, engraved jewelry and leather work exhibition and demonstrations and the barbecue challenge.
Net proceeds from sponsorships and the event are dedicated to the scholarship program that has now contributed more than $80,000 to support the education of young adults that preserves the ranching heritage of Eastern Oregon.
Debate team gears for state contest
Members of the Walla Walla High School Debate Team excelled this season, including at a meet recently in Pasco.
They’re currently preparing for the state debate tournament March 13-14 and state speech on March 21, both events at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.
“These debate and speech qualifiers represent the most success this team has had since the golden years of (former teacher-coach) Jean Tobin’s 2014-15 squad led by notable debaters such as Macolm Gabbard, Cora Cole, Russell Skorina, Anna Apostolidis, Noah Deitrick, Wafa Abadin, Amelia Mott and Maggie Heron,” said debate coach Keith Swanson.
“These kids are working hard and really doing a great job.”
They include Megan Hua, freshman, Interpreting Reading Performance; Samir Ashford sophomore, Original Oratory Performance; Iris Hernandez, senior, Extemporaneous Speaking; Hayden Shupe, senior, Congressional Debate, Extemporaneous Speaking; Jacob Rose, junior, Congressional Debate, Impromptu Speaking; and Dominic Bayer, sophomore, Congressional Debate, Extemporaneous Speaking.
Ishan Ashford, senior, Congressional Debate, qualified for state, finishing fourth, but a state rule caps the number of congressional debaters from the same school to three so Ishan is listed as an alternate, Keith said.