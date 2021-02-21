Walla Walla Valley Disability Network is having a Zoom training session from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday called “With a Little Help From My Friends.”
The event is a volunteer opportunity for middle and high school students in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Sign up at wwvdn.org/news-events. Participants will receive a certificate for the training and credit for 1.5 volunteer hours.
The peer mentor training teaches general education students about children who have disabilities. Trained peer mentors are then invited to be matched with a child with a disability and can participate in organized community recreational activities such as summer camp, baseball and basketball.
Trainees will learn about autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, visual/hearing impairments and learning disabilities; stereotypes of those with disabilities; how to interact with people with disabilities; problem solving; sensitivity/confidentiality and a question-and-answer period with a current teen peer mentor participant panel.
Cyndy Knight is executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network. Contact her at 509-386-2356 or email admin@wwvdn.org.