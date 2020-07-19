Pantry Shelf has reopened with new hours and is ready to serve, emailed Jackie George. It had been closed in April-June because of coronavirus restriction.

Located in the basement of Walla Walla Presbyterian Church325 S. First Ave., the facility is open from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday to anyone needing food.

As the church has reopened for services and other limited times, "We decided that we should get back out there.  We have been providing food since 1972, thanks to the support of the churches in the downtown area and other donors," Jackie said.

Registration on site just requires a name, number in the family and their ages. Boxes are prepacked by family size and delivered outside.

For more information, see pantryshelfwallawalla.org or on Facebook.

