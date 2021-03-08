Pacific Power Foundation grant funding went to Blue Mountain Community College student employees who lost employment during spring term 2020, reimbursing them for lost wages.
The students were impacted by the unexpected transition to distance education and the nationwide shutdown at the time in response to COVID-19, said BMCC Grants Manager Bonnie Day in a release.
Emergency relief funds through federal coronavirus dollars are still available to students. Current students can find information and request Emergency Needs Stimulus Funds of up to $300 at bluecc.edu/R.
CARES Act funding paid for lost wages by federal work study students, but didn’t cover students employed by the college directly, she said. BMCC employed 31 students that fit this situation.
“Funding from Pacific Power Foundation made it possible to provide a small stipend for each student employee to support
personal costs,” she
said.
The aid made a significant difference for BMCC students.
“Many applied the stipend toward rent, childcare or textbooks. This funding provided financial security when most students needed help maintaining their lives while remaining in their college program,” Day said.
Electric utility PacifiCorp created Pacific Power Foundation in 1988. PacifiCorp serves 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Pacific Power in Oregon, Washington and California and as Rocky Mountain Power in Utah, Wyoming
and Idaho.
Pacific Power Foundation awarded $1 million in 2020 to local nonprofit organizations.
Through charitable investments, the foundation supports the growth and vitality of the communities served by Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. For more details, see ubne.ws/307DFWC for Pacific Power or ubne.ws/3uPe4A7 for Rocky Mountain Power.