Twelve two-person teams played in the Walla Walla Pétanque Club charity tournament on Aug. 21 to raise funds for the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, said club member Catherine Schiaffo in a release.
All finishing teams who played at Patterson Cellars on the club’s terrains received prizes donated by Walla Walla businesses and individuals. First place honors went to Leslie Barton and Zach White; Ryan Raber and junior player Maya Johanson garnered second place and Eric Hamilton and Larry Widmer secured third.
In all, funds raised through tournament fees, pétanque skills contests, silent auction, food donation and direct cash donations raised more than $2,100 for the food bank. Nonperishable food donated by participants weighed 140 pounds, valued at $250.
BMAC representatives Yvonne Segovia and Marcus Frey attended the event and shared information about the food bank’s mission. Segovia played on a team and Frey tried his hand in the skills contest.
The regional BMAC Food Bank distribution center provides comestibles to five food pantries in Walla Walla County and pantries in Franklin, Columbia, Asotin and Garfield counties, Schiaffo said.
“More than 6,000 meals are distributed daily. One in six people will visit a food pantry this year. Sixty-seven percent of those served are children and seniors. Because of its buying power, every dollar donated is turned into $6 in food assistance,” Schiaffo said.
Defined as “feet fixed or planted on the ground,” pétanque players stand with their feet in a circle while throwing a metal boule (ball) as close as possible to a small wooden target ball called a cochonnet or “little piggy.”
The game, first played in Provence, France, is similar to Italian bocce. Boules games trace to ancient Greece, Rome and Egypt and move forward through the Middle Ages.
A form of boules known as jeu provencal or boule lyonnaise was extremely popular in 1860s-1899 France. Players rolled their boules or ran three steps before throwing a boule. Pétanque developed in 1910 as an offshoot or variant of jeu provençal.
Local enthusiasts formed the Walla Walla Pétanque Club in 2006 for adult and junior members. It is the sole pétanque club east of the Cascades in Washington and is among the largest in the state, Schiaffo said.
The club generally plays at 11 a.m. Sundays on club terrains at Patterson Cellars, 1564 Whiteley Road. The club’s Facebook page lists current start times or changes in play location and upcoming tournaments. WWPC holds annual charity tournaments that benefit such organizations as BMAC and SOS Health Services.
Hamilton said the club deeply appreciates “all of the generous local businesses who donated items for our auction baskets and prizes, our fantastic terrain hosts at Patterson Cellars and our club members for participating in this worthy event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.