Cats, dogs and guinea pigs paraded through our childhood home while a fine-feathered cockerel roosted outside. Sister Janet named him Goldie for his feathered red-goldenrod raiment.
We spent countless hours with friends and family singing folk songs, playing guitars and celebrating any excuse for a gathering in the sunken conversation pit by a dancing fire.
In good company, we dined on wonderful food punctuated by laughter, always laughter.
We howled over marathon two-deck Hearts card games where the adults bet their non-existent yachts and Rolls Royces and the Queen of Hearts was 20 points to the good to offset getting the Queen of Spades so kid players had a fighting chance.
Our kitties looked out the dining room doors onto the deck, backs arched and bodies puffed twice their size in response to the occasional raccoon that came up from the wooded ravine and trundled past.
Strains of Tchaikovsky waltzes piped through the house speakers while we kids shined the dayroom's wood floor by “skating” about in cloth-wrapped feet on liquid wax.
Little squirrels skittered across the skylights and when rain hit the panes hard it was too loud to hear ourselves speak.
Ping pong, pool, games and squabbles in the playroom. Peace, conversation, truth, cooperation, newspapers and magazines, discussion, growth, teenage angst. Marriage ceremonies. Parents who listened.
Dad and I cleared the site of brambles before construction started in 1967. He helped where he could with building, including the time he took a Bobcat skid steer to level the ground on the west side.
Motoring past the house, he struck the northwest corner with the bucket hard enough to shatter one of the windows in sister Janet’s and my bedroom.
Right after that, brother Brent and I grabbed cloths, stood on either side of the frame and feigned cleaning the “glass.” Totally hoodwinked, Janet entered the room and remarked how clean the window was.
But just like the title of author Thomas Wolfe’s novel, time shows “You Can’t Go Home Again.” Through nostalgic lenses, we view the past in an overly positive light and remember in static terms people and places from our upbringing.
How true that times of yore are irrecoverably in the past, not to be relived except in memory.
I woke from a dream on May 26, 2023, that planted me firmly in my parents’ Donn and Lucy’s Shoreline home north of Seattle, which they custom-designed and built in 1967. Many of its main-floor walls, closets and bathroom doors give a warm embrace, clad with redwood paneling and trimmed with cedar throughout.
But we can’t go home again in the sense that after we leave it’s no longer ours.
This dream altered so much in the house it was disturbing.
I’m sure it was spurred by the fact that my family has disassembled 57 years of living after Dad‘s death at 94 in February.
As an only child, he inherited many antique pieces of furniture, china, crystal, lamps, jewelry and decorative pieces from his mother’s estate.
The walls in his home bore beautiful Northwest Coast tribal masks, carvings and paintings. Even with six children inheriting and choosing what we want, much of the home’s contents were sold or given away.
The process was blessedly civilized. No one fought over anything. I steeled myself against wanting things driven by sentimental attachment to everything I remember from my parents’ and grandpere’s and grandmere’s homes.
We are all so well into adulthood that we have established homes filled with our own things, which means we can’t take and don’t need or want more.
It’s difficult to separate memories from things, however. Dad’s mother sold antiques in a shop on Broadway in Seattle when he was a teenager in the 1940s.
I have a small caned back rocking chair that came from Ireland with dad’s maternal grandmother, Jennie Meagher Lindsay, then 18 and one of 18 children. She and fellow passengers got off the sailing ship and rode donkeys across the Isthmus of Panama — pre-canal — while the rocking chair sailed around the southern tip of Chile at Cape Horn. They reconnected with the ship on the isthmus’ west side and disembarked at port in Tacoma.
Grandpere and Grandmere owned beautiful homes simultaneously, their Laurelhurst basecamp in Seattle, plus a beach house on Vashon Island, two homes in Carmel, California, and a two-bedroom apartment in a senior living high-rise in downtown Seattle to settle in when they needed elder care.
The grandparents just packed clothes for the season and were set for several-month stays in each place.
Grandpere died at 72 on Aug. 13, 1971. Grandmere died at age 81 in 1981 and left everything to Dad.
Out of all their fully furnished homes, Dad’s multi-level place absorbed chests of antique drawers and unique chairs, beautiful Oriental area rugs, artworks, tchotchkes, tables, cranberry glass, cutlery and linens, literally thousands of items.
After Grandmere died, we adult kids chose pieces from her estate. There were enough desks for each of us to have one as well as decorative copper and brass accents, open-shelf etageres, cloisonne, sets of dishes and service for six in silverware previously owned by grand-, great- and great-great-grandparents.
I’ve awoken from plenty of dreams where I was “at my school, but it really wasn’t my school” or “I was at my friend’s house, but it wasn’t really her house.”
In this so-real dream in May, it was totally our family home. It’s probably because of this, because the house where we grew up has been emptied and is ready for a new family that I awakened from what verged on a nightmare.
The new dream owners covered many of the sheetrock walls and much of the beautiful six-foot high redwood paneling and interior doors with either sheets of 2-inch-wide ribbons in deep burgundy or hunter green in wide swaths of a solid basketweave pattern, turning the place into a darkened cave.
Their dream adult daughter noisily and hostilely registered her resentment that some of us were visiting.
The dream owners removed the sunken conversation pit and fireplace, a focal point on the opposite wall when entering the front door, and plunked the kitchen in that spot. And when I used the dream downstairs girls’ bathroom, it and the boys' bathroom next to it were flooded.
I moved out of that house at 18, yet so many of my warm memories stem from there. I know rationally we carry these in our hearts and minds, but it’s wrenching to know the house is now out of our family’s reach. The loss lessens with each passing day.
