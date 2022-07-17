A tragedy on July 10, 1988, forever altered the lives of an area family who lost two beloved members in a drunken driving crash.
After years of a decline in drunk driving incidences, numbers are on the rise again and Nancy McClenny Walters, former Target Zero manager at the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Task Force, wants to resume preventative measures in the Walla Walla community.
“It has been disappointing that programs that made changes in our community have been cut,” she said.
On the 34th anniversary of the collision that took the lives of McClenny-Walters’ husband Frankie McClenny, 38, on July 10 and daughter Emily Anne McClenny, 7, on July 11, McClenny-Walters is introducing Frankie & Emily’s Team.
“It is time we once again work to change the upward trend,” she said.
“It has been said Thai 94% of fatalities are driver-caused — lack of seat belt use, speeding, driving distracted or impaired,” McClenny-Walters said.
A drunken driver crashed straight into the front end of the car the McClennys were in 34 years ago.
“A part of me died and my heart was broken after being hit by an impaired driver,” Nancy wrote on Facebook on the 34th anniversary.
“Stitches took care of minor injuries but stitches couldn’t repair what was lost that day,” she said.
Nancy’s daughter Jennifer McClenny, 10, niece Maile Alegria and her friend, Tera Johnson, both 15, also survived but are scarred to this day.
“All four of us picked up the pieces of our lives and moved forward but with broken hearts, broken dreams and losses that only we can understand,” she said.
By joining Frankie and Emily’s Team, participants can help make a positive change in driving behavior and attitude, Nancy said. Part of that involves sharing information, being the person who takes the keys away from someone too impaired to drive, or by joining a new speakers team that will share personal stories to inform and educate.
For more details, call McClenny-Walters at 509-386-8506 or see Frankie and Emily’s Team on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.