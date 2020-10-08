Oregon Arts Commission tapped the Oregon East Symphony of Pendleton for a $10,000 grant.
The symphony is among 19 arts organizations to receive OAC grants from its FY2021 Arts Learning awards, according to a release.
Applications were evaluated based on project quality and artistic excellence, artistic merit/project support and artistic merit/project impact.
OES will apply the funding to provide 62 hours of after-school string instrument instruction to fourth- and fifth-graders in the Pendleton area, including violin, viola and cello classes.
Arts Learning grants support projects that provide a responsive opportunity for learning in and through the arts to benefit K-12 students; foster exchange of knowledge between artists and educators; and impact the achievement, skills and/or attitudes of learners.
The Oregon Legislature supports the Oregon Arts Commission with appropriated general funds. Federal support funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts and Oregon Cultural Trust.
See oregonartscommission.org for details about the OAC.