The fifth annual Veteran Benefit Expo, the state’s largest veteran benefit resource event, will be in Pendleton on Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Doors open at 9 a.m.
The Expo is free and open to all. Doors close at 3 p.m.
From 6-7 p.m. Friday, ODVA will host a veteran’s town hall meeting at the same site. Director Kelly Fitzpatrick will provide a brief update about new veteran services and programs, as well as be available to answer questions and hear concerns from veterans living in Eastern Oregon.
Organized by the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs and in partnership with Oregon Lottery, the Expo is a one-stop shop for Oregon veterans to learn about and access the full range of their earned benefits and local resources, in areas such as health care, disability claims assistance, finance, home loans, long-term care, mental health, education, business, recreation and more.
Over 65 benefit agencies, nonprofits, service providers and benefit experts will be on hand to assist veterans and their families in learning about the resources available to them.
The event moves to a new location each year, and has previously been hosted in Salem, Portland, Redmond and Medford. This year’s event will be its first time in Eastern Oregon.
For more information about the Expo, visit expo.oregondva.com.