Gesa Power House Theatre is sharing a whole bunch of links for those seeking an artistic break.
"Another week at home means another week to virtually experience the arts through musicals, plays, operas, and ballets - all free of charge," according to an email from the theater.
So, here's what's coming up:
Monday, May 4: "Le Nozze di Figaro," Metropolitan Opera, 4:30 p.m., for 23 hours, go to ubne.ws/3d9UNzN.
Tuesday, May 5: "Hamlet," Metropolitan Opera, 4:30 p.m., for 23 hours, go to ubne.ws/3d9UNzN; "Rubies," NYC Ballet, 5 p.m., for 72 hours, go to ubne.ws/2KSHXcQ.
Wednesday, May 6: "L'amour de Loin," Metropolitan Opera, 4:30 p.m., for 23 hours, go to ubne.ws/3d9UNzN.
Thursday, May 7: "Antony and Cleopatra," National Theatre, 11 a.m., for 1 week, go to ubne.ws/2xmXiiK; "Macbeth," Stratford Festival, 4 p.m., for 3 weeks, go to ubne.ws/2yhXn7Y; "Capriccio," Metropolitan Opera, 4:30 p.m., for 23 hours, go to ubne.ws/3d9UNzN.
These shows are also available for a limited time. Google the name of the company or event and "streaming" to find information on each of the following productions:
"SXSW 2020" Film Festival Collection, through May 7; "Così fan tutte," The Royal Opera, through May 9; "King Lear," Stratford Festivalt, through May 14; "The Metamorphosis," The Royal Ballet, through May 16; "Present Laughter" PBS Great Performances, Kevin Klinet, through May 27; "Much Ado About Nothing" PBS Great Performances, through May 27; "Red" PBS Great Performances - Alfred Molina, through May 27; "The Sound of Music" (UK Live) PBS Great Performances, through May 27; "Gloriana," The Royal Opera, through May 23; "Macbeth" (film) PBS Great Performances - Patrick Stewart.