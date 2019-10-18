Beginning Nov. 18, locations throughout Walla Walla will open to collect shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project.
During the project’s national collection week Nov. 18-25, local volunteers hope to collect more than 17,521 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child’s goal of reaching 11 million children in need this year.
Sites in this area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting the gifts for children overseas, assembled by area families, churches and groups.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine, said Donna Clayton in a release.
“For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.”
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director Nathan Jansen. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”
Walla Walla: Trinity Baptist Church, 595 Abbott Road. Hours: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 25; noon-2 p.m. Nov. 23; noon-3 p.m. Nov. 18-21; noon-4 p.m. Nov. 22, 24. Eastgate Seventh-day Adventist Church, 380 Tausick Way. Hours: 9-12 p.m. Saturdays until November 16.
Dayton: Community Bible Church, 203 S. Second St. Hours: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 18, 21; noon-2 p.m. Nov. 20; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 24; 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 22-23; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 19.
Pendleton: Calvary Chapel of Pendleton, 1909 S.W. Athens Ave. Hours: 8-10 a.m. Nov. 23; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 25; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19, 21; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 24; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 20, 22; 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18.
For additional drop-off locations visit the drop-off locator online at ubne.ws/2MfMt6S.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 253-572-1155, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.