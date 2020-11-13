Operation Christmas Child carries on in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need is greater than ever, according to a release.
Many children in countries with inadequate medical services and extreme poverty have suffered greatly with the global spread of the coronavirus.
“These children need the hope that comes with a shoebox filled with school supplies, hygiene items, small toys, clothing and a WOW item such as a doll, stuffed animal, or soccer ball and pump,” reported Samaritan’s Purse, which sponsors the annual project.
National collection week is Monday through Nov. 23.
Donors can pack medium-size shoeboxes with gift items and deliver them to the Walla Walla drop-off site at Trinity Baptist Church, 595 Abbott Road.
The process will be a contactless, curbside drop off of shoeboxes for the safety of volunteers and donors.
An option to pack shoeboxes online is available on the Samaritan’s Purse website.
For $25, which includes shipping cost, donors may select the gender and age of the recipient, choose items to include in the box and add a personal note and picture of yourself or family.
This option is available year round, but is being highly promoted this year to provide a safe alternative for donors to reach the goal of 11 million shoeboxes to be distributed in more than 100 countries.
Find out more details at about how to send joy and hope to a child at ubne.ws/2JWUmPW or call Dan or Janet Clark at 509-301-4041.