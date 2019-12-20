After reading U-B reporter Sheila Hagar’s Nov. 17 story “From Althadel with Love,” Althadel’s husband Larry Beamer was “very touched by how important this guitar class was to the students,” said their daughter, Barbara “Barb” Palmer.
Each year as the Beamer family extends a scholarship to students featured in a musical setting, they honor Althadel’s legacy.
In 2019, scholarship funds and additional family dollars purchased a set of guitars for a Weston Middle School classroom, Barb said.
She visited a class recently and “so enjoyed hearing these beginning players on their guitars.” She asked teacher Kolleen Bennett about other needs and Kolleen said students wanted the ability to check the guitars out for more practice time.
And after Sheila’s article came out, Larry called her and said, “Barb, I want to buy another set of guitars for those students!”
On Dec. 11 they visited the middle school. “It was a wonderful time yesterday to drive to Weston Middle School, the very school where my dad graduated from high school (in 1945),” Barb emailed.
Principal Ann Vescio, Kolleen and some of the guitar students went outside to shake Larry’s hand, “look him in the eye and say thank you.”
Larry was listening to a recording in his pickup of Althadel playing piano. In 1995 Barb arranged to have Dan Lange at Blue Mountain Community College professionally record Althadel playing her favorite Christmas, religious and all-time favorite songs. She ended the program with the Irving Berlin song, “Always.”
Preceding the final song, she said, “I’d like to dedicate this last song to my family, Merry Christmas.”
“Each Christmas season I find a special place in my house to listen to mom’s 45 minutes of piano music. If I close my eyes it’s just as if she’s sitting right at the piano in my home playing for me,” Barb said.
At Althadel’s memorial service in 1996 they shared copies of the tape with people attending her funeral. It’s now preserved on CD. “The music, the love and the Christmas spirit lives on,” Barb said.
Before retirement, Barb was also a teacher and for about 15 years served as a school counselor. She and brothers Doug, John and Dick Beamer and their dad, are very pleased the Althadel Johns Beamer legacy of music and kindness continues.