Jacqueline “Jackie” Jones charted a course through high school, taking honors classes and aiming to create and innovate.
The Walla Walla High School senior plans to major in physics once she gets to the University of Washington.
It’s a long way from the beginning of her life. Jackie was born in Liberia, Africa, in 2002 in the midst of a civil war that displaced thousands of people from their homes and caused desperate hardships between 1999-2003. Jackie’s mother wanted a better life for her so put her child up for adoption.
“I looked like those starving kids from Africa on commercials,” Jackie said. She recovered from malaria and was adopted by Tom and Patty Jones, who brought her home to their farm on the edge of Walla Walla. She is a self-described major daddy’s girl.
But after Tom died of pancreatic cancer in 2014, Patty and Jackie moved into town where things went well until 2019 when Patty was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain cancer. Patty, who recently married Nick Walsh, is tucked up with him in Wenatchee, isolated to protect her fragile immune system since COVID-19 social distancing started, Jackie said.
“I work at Super 1 and with being exposed to people, my mom can’t take the risk of being around me with her being sick,” Jackie said.
So far Patty is doing OK, having passed her one-year mark in March since diagnosis. “She’s been wearing Optune, which is a new technology for her condition and it’s supposed to help lengthen her timeline,” Jackie said.
Jackie’s innovative creativity includes dreaming up a telescope-like structure that when two objects are placed in it, it will swap their colors.
“I have imagined different ways of being able to teleport an object; turning it into an array of particles and once the computer, (through the use of specific lasers) has analyzed and copied the structure into its codes the particles could then be transmitted through a conversion process or through riding on a controlled electric field wave,” she said.
She’s cultivated an interest in recording dreams and applying what she learns from her physics major. “To me the possibility of being able to record dreams would lead to an industrial revolution, which is why I am so fascinated by it.”
Jackie also writes songs and her first one, a pop tune called “Aye Baby Baby,” has been produced by an online recording studio centered in the UK. Her vocals were recorded in Walla Walla by Jeffrey Townsend, a filmmaker instructor and teacher at SeaTech. She’s expecting for it to be released in the latter part of May.
She wrote the lyrics. After describing how she wanted the music to sound, the UK producers wrote and made the music using an electronic track. She said she owns the copyright and track/song.
“The song’s story is a renovation of the classical ballet ‘Swan Lake’,” Jackie said. Odette and the Swans, oppressed by Von, are forced to sing and dance for him. The prince failed Odette and never came back to her and centuries later the swans take back what is theirs to distract Von and overthrow him, Jackie said.
Jackie has spent her senior year prepping for college but in previous years, she was active in the all-girls STEM group Imagine Tomorrow, where they engineered in groups and took their projects/creations to competition.
She’s been part of a filmmaking crew that recorded Wa-Hi varsity basketball games and aired them live on YouTube, directed by Andrew Sawyers, a Wa-Hi activities teacher.
She originally met Jeffrey Townsend a couple of summers ago while participating in a film-making boot camp. She was part of Blue Devil Strong, a suicide prevention club at Wa-Hi.
She played a bit of basketball sophomore year and tennis every year except this one and tried out debate midway through junior year.
There are a number of milestones that occur in the spring of every high school senior’s final year. This is an exceptional time for those students, who haven’t been able to do many of the planned activities and events because of coronavirus.
But a philosophical Jackie said, “Whatever is decided on for graduation, I’ll be happy as long as we get something.”
She points out she’s one example of what’s happened to a starving child from Africa.
“I would hope that my story could help inspire others to strive for their goals and not let anything hold them back. I kind of want to show where I am today, which is living a good life and being ambitious,” she said.
Find Jackie on Instagram at jacqueline_janyene.