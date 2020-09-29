Amid the challenges brought by 2020, Community Resilience Initiative will offer a free five-part webinar series, “Love, Trust and Safety, during is eighth annual “October is Resilience Month” community campaign.
“CRI hopes to build additional common language on Protective Factors and what it means to build a resilient community, said Teri Barila, CRI founder and director.
Doctor of naprapathy Gail Christopher, noted national speaker and activist for racial healing, will speak at the first webinar from noon-1 p.m. Thursday.
Christopher is an award-winning social change agent with expertise in the social determinants of health and well-being and in related public policies. She is known for pioneering work to infuse holistic health and diversity concepts into public sector programs and policy discourse.
In her role as senior advisor and vice president at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, she was the driving force behind the America Healing initiative and the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation effort, according to her bio.
She also served as Kellogg’s vice president for program. In 2015 she received the Terrance Keenan Award from Grantmakers in Health. She chairs the Board of the Trust for America’s Health. In 2019, she became executive director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity.
The Community Resilience Initiative webinar series continues from noon-1 p.m. every Thursday in October. Registration is not required.
Visit criresilient.org/october/ for details.
Related activities include a “Calendar Challenge,” offered as a way to help build resilience skills and habits on a daily basis. Use it at home and within organizations. Submit success stories for a chance to
win a prize.
Participate in a scavenger hunt to find the “Got Resilience?” sandwich board placed in a differentlocation daily during the entire month. This is an opportunity for family fun, while respecting physical distancing guidelines. The first person to send in a snapshot of each new location will win a treat.
Detailed directions are at criresilient.org/october/.
Proclamations of October is Resilience Month by the city of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County commissioners, and downtown banners and yard signs add to the campaign efforts.
For more information, visit thewebsite or contact Teri at teri@criresilient.org