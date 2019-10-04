A couple of events that continue to thrive through efforts by members of Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club in turn provide funding for its projects that benefit the community.
One of the group’s longstanding fundraisers is an annual school supply drive, which this fall netted $1,400 in contributions from Rotarians and friends, said member Maryann Cole in a release.
“Walmart provided a 10 percent discount on the school supplies in addition to donating a large supply of pencils and crayons,” said Rotarian and project coordinator Rick Benn.
Rotarian Larry Frank and Rick bought numerous shopping carts full of supplies for local students in need. All supplies were donated directly to the Walla Walla and College Place School districts and Willow Charter School.
During Walla Walla fair week in late August, Rotary members staff Walla Walla County Fairgrounds entry gates and parking lots to raise funds for club projects.
“It takes a couple of very experienced and dedicated people to coordinate the club’s work at the fair, and Rotarians Tom Osborn and Charlie DeSalvo make it all happen,” said club President Jan Corn.
The pair coordinated 338 hours of work by more than 100 volunteer Rotarians, family members and friends that week. This resulted in $12,600 in proceeds for Rotary’s stewardship.
“The community recognizes us in our blue Rotary vests and supports how we return funds back into the area with local scholarships and other charitable projects. We really appreciate that relationship,” Charlie said.
Noon Rotary meets at 11:45 a.m. Thursdays for lunch and community interest programs at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. For more details, contact Jan at impresssalon@gmail.com or online see ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or on Facebook ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.