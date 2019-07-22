Rotary Club of Walla Walla installed Jan Corn as president for the club’s centennial year 2019-2020.
Serving with her on the Board are Tom Osborn, Bill Erickson, Debbie Williams, Elizabeth Chamberlain and Todd Brandenburg.
The noon meeting group culminated its fiscal year with a slew of successful youth programs, sponsorships and grants in the community, Maryann Cole said in a release.
The club sponsored Miriam Bennett of Walla Walla and Thomas House of Waitsburg to attend the weeklong Rotary Youth Leadership Award camp June 29-July 6 in Chewelah, Wash.
The RYLA program includes presentations by Rotarians and other volunteers in addition to challenging group work. The curriculum provides opportunities to discover and strengthen leadership skills in an encouraging learning and fun environment. Some of the topics include: group dynamics; dealing with conflict/change; goal setting; characteristics of effective leaders; critical thinking; and ethics. “The club has sponsored students to this unique leadership camp for years. They return from it energized and informed about leadership and service,” said Youth Committee Chair Bill Erickson.
Area organizations receiving grants from the club for youth activities and programs were: Walla Walla Children’s Museum; Junior Achievement; Walla Walla County 4-H Speech Contest; Skyline Adventure; Children’s Home Society; Union-Bulletin Youth Sports Awards, Walla Walla and College Place High School senior parties; and Lincoln High senior trip.
In June the club received the special honor of recognition from the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians. The citation was for “Service exemplary of Rotary International’s commitment to youth throughout the world through corporation between Rotary International and Scouting,” said President Todd Brandenburg.
Bill Erickson accepted the award on behalf of the club. He and wife Diana Erickson, are long-serving, notable leaders in youth service with many organizations throughout the Walla Walla Valley.
Club members enjoyed hearing from Etienne Chaillot, 2018-19 Rotary Youth Exchange student from France, who recently spoke about his experience living in Walla Walla and attending Wa-Hi. Improving his language skills, participating in community service, and learning the culture from his many experiences and adventures were some of the highlights of the year. Etienne thanked the club for sponsoring him and the Aaron Bobrow-Strain and Erickson families who hosted him for the year. Rotary International initiated the secondary school student global exchange program in 1929. Annually there are about 9,000 students aged 15-19 studying in approximately 100 countries.
Rotarians honored at the recent club annual banquet are Rotarian of Merit, Leo Doyle; President’s Award, Terry and Evelyne Teske; Board Award, Candi Walmsley; and Rookie of the Year, Christian Bell.
Jerry Cummins gave a good-hearted roast for Todd, outgoing club president. The club recognized Todd’s service with the past president’s plaque and pin.
Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club meets at 11:45 a.m. Thursdays for lunch and community interest programs at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. For more details, contact Jan at impresssalon@gmail.com or online see ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or on Facebook ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.