It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, at least for Noon Rotary Club of Walla Walla. Members are feeling festive as they plan their third annual silent auction fundraiser, “Small Trees Big Impact” from Dec. 1-15.
The club’s display of creatively decorated small holiday trees will be featured in a winter wonderland setting in the lobby at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St.
Rotarians Danielle Garbe Reser, Sara Archer and Candi Walmsley are coordinating the event. Each artificial tree will be uniquely decorated with varying ornaments and gift items, according to a release. Trees are sponsored by local businesses, organizations and individuals.
The silent auction fundraiser will be an easy process, Candi said. Bidders add their names, phone numbers and bid amount to the big sheet. Successful bid winners will be contacted the morning of Dec. 15 and may pick up their tree that day from 2-5 p.m.
Proceeds from the fundraiser help fund the club’s scholarship program for area students and other worthy humanitarian projects.
In 2018 they raised more than $6,000 from the holiday trees.
Rotarians and friends sponsoring the trees have moved right into the excitement of decorating the trees for the holidays, some with themes and special experiences or items of interest.
To sponsor a tree, contact Danielle at 509-529-2791.
Noon Rotary Club meets at 11:45 a.m. Thursdays for lunch and community interest programs at The Marcus Whitman Hotel. For more details, contact Candi at Candice.walmsley@chs-wa.org or 509-730-3095 or online at ubne.ws/2qPsr6T or Facebook at ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.