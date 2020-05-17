'No Dinner Dinner' hopes to raise funds for nonprofit museum

The March Hare and Mad Hatter singing a "very merry unbirthday" in the Walt Disney animated film, "Alice in Wonderland," have nothing on Frazier Farmstead Museum's creativity this spring.
Social distancing caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as we know, has put a damper on any kind of gatherings. Yet such events as fundraisers must go on to help nonprofits such as the farmstead in Milton-Freewater survive.
That's how the "1st Annual (& Hopefully Last) 'No Dinner' Dinner!" came into being — with rhyme, too.
"For hours of your time, this is NOT a request. In fancied up clothing you need not come dressed. Yet, you're invited to an important event. What you hold in your hand will explain our intent," reads the No Dinner Dinner invitation.
It further states how the museum board and director have worked hard and tightened their belts. "With museum doors closed and a festival nixed, we are no longer sure how finances get fixed."
There are projects to complete and they're looking to the generosity and kindness in the Valley to help.
"Please help us continue the work that we do, enriching school children and people like you."
The No Dinner Dinner is $40 per ticket. People can also have their tickets put in a hat for a drawing on June 20 and reserve a free copy of the "Historical Sites and Buildings of Milton-Freewater" tour guide. The drawing prize is a gift basket of items from the museum gift shop valued at $100.
Mail your name, mailing address, amount of donation for number of tickets and indicate if you want to be entered into the drawing. Mail the information to Frazier Farmstead Museum, P.O. Box 764, 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater OR 97862. Or purchase the tickets online at frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org.
Their projects wish list, which adds up to $19,000, includes materials and expertise for landscaping and bedroom renovation and furnishings and needs for a community research room. They're also looking for a new board member.
Email frazier1868@gmail.com or call 541-938-4636 for more details.