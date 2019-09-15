Journalist Andy Porter’s anniversary at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin comes up in October, but as he hit that magic mid-60s number earlier this year, he’s decided to retire sooner. Friday to be exact.
He’s worked at the U-B nearly 19 years and his institutional — encyclopedic — knowledge, flexibility and fleet-on-his feet reporting, photography skills, ever-ready wry humor, generosity and kindness will be sorely missed by sources and colleagues, including me.
In fact, an agonized hue and cry of “noooooo!” rang out in the newsroom on July 15 when Andy announced to the newsroom at large his intention to join the ranks of the retired.
“Well, it’s been a fun ride, but it’s time to step off for now,” Andy said, as he readied to set down his pen and step away from the keyboard. “But I won’t be disappearing, just not as visible as before.”
County and city governments will miss Andy’s expertise, accuracy and fairness in his local reporting.
In fact, while reporting at his final Walla Walla County commissioners board meeting on Sept. 9, the commissioners presented him with a framed certificate of appreciation.
Collectively, commissioners Todd Kimball, Greg Tompkins and Jim Johnson said, “Andy, we really appreciate all your years of service. You will truly be missed and will leave a big hole that will be hard to fill. You have always been valued and respected by the entire board. Your reporting has been accurate, honest and thorough. We have truly enjoyed working with you and wish you the best in your retirement.”
The board and its clerk, Diane Harris, signed the certificate, which notes it was awarded in appreciation of Andy’s meritorious service to the citizens of Walla Walla County and in recognition of his performance of duties.
“The newsroom will miss him, too. For not only is Andy the in-house expert on guns of all types throughout history — woe be to the reporter when gun fans spot a technical error — he was my go-to run-and-gun reporter,” said former U-B Editor Tom Skeen, who retired in February 2018.
“I hired Andy waaaay back when, and in my years as his editor Andy proved time and again he could write spot news on just about any subject when we were short-handed or needed someone to lend a hand on another beat. And on deadline. He is a thorough, ink-blooded professional and very, very hard to rattle or rile. Good luck and farewell to a genuine U-B newsroom legend,” Tom said.
Tom served as U-B editor twice, from 1998-2005 and from 2011-2018, for a total of 14 years. He occasionally fills in as vacation relief when another editor is away and writes a story here and there.
When asked for a quick rundown of his background, and true to his genial, wiseacre nature, Andy responded, “Since colleague (Annie) wouldn’t accept my initial offer of ‘just say I’m an international man of mystery,’ here goes,” before launching into a reporting career that started in 1978.
After graduating that year from Arizona State University in Tempe with a journalism degree, he headed to Grants, N.M., as sports writer/editor/photographer for the Grants Daily Beacon. “Hey, on a small paper you do everything,” he quipped.
“Grants at that time was the uranium capital of New Mexico, a boom town where miners tunneled deep and refining mills turned the ore into uranium oxide, aka ‘yellowcake.’ I still remember a tour of the Nose Rock Mine near Thoreau that involved plunging 500 feet straight down the main shaft in a muck bucket. It was all in a day’s work.”
Only half kidding, he said the experience turned him into an accidental nuclear tourist.
“Since Los Alamos High School was one of the schools the Grants High Pirates played against, I was able to visit the museum at Los Alamos National Laboratories where the guide was a retired nuclear physicist and one of the exhibits was trinitite, the glassy residue left on the desert floor after the Trinity nuclear bomb test in 1945.”
He covered the landing of space shuttle Columbia at White Sands Missile Range, a high point of his time at the Farmington (N.M.) Daily Times, Andy said. While there, he also learned a fair amount about oil and gas well drilling, including what happens when a drill rig blows up.
Stints followed at the Gallup (N.M.) Independent and The World in Coos Bay, Ore.
“At the latter place I was in the newsroom the morning of Feb. 4, 1999, when the phone rang and I picked it up.
“‘You going to do anything about that ship that ran aground on the North Spit?’ the caller asked. So I called the Coast Guard station in North Bend and asked ‘What’s up with this ship aground?’”
“‘Can you call back later?’ the guy on other end said. ‘We’re kind of busy right now.’”
Andy and fellow staffers didn’t get much sleep during the next month, “but we didn’t care. That was the start of the New Carissa crisis in February 1999 involving a 639-foot freighter that washed ashore in a storm and caused “what many experts consider Oregon’s worst oil spill disaster,” according to the Oregon Encyclopedia.
Andy next sailed into port in Walla Walla and started at the U-B in October 2000 “and it’s been home since.”
Many high points have followed, he said, among them covering then-President George W. Bush’s visit to Ice Harbor Dam and taking a ride with Lt. Col. John Klatt in his aerobatic plane.
“Thanks to Mr. Klatt, I now know what it is like to be tossed around like a beach ball by a couple of 500-pound gorillas. If he offers me another ride, I’ll have to pass. My stomach still hasn’t settled down.”
“Andy is a real gem: a talented writer with a great sense of humor and all around nice guy. He will be missed,” colleague Karlene Ponti said.
U-B reporter, friend and co-worker of 30 years who retired in September 2017, Terry McConn said, “Andy is a dedicated reporter and skilled writer with vast knowledge of his numerous beats. His expertise in covering news of the Walla Walla area with reliability, responsibility and competence cannot be replaced.
“It was a pleasure and a privilege to have worked closely with him on various special projects during our tenures at the U-B. What a valuable service he has provided our community. As a friend and former colleague, I wish him a most fulfilling retirement.”
Rick Doyle, former U-B editor from 1984-2016, added, “Andy ... was a true professional, always willing to tackle any assignment from the mundane to the complex without complaint. His retirement will be a big loss to Union-Bulletin readers.”
And finally, News Editor Dian Ver Valen said she appreciates Andy’s daily contributions to our community newspaper. “Though not from here originally, Andy has made the Walla Walla Valley his home ... He clearly cares a great deal for the communities we cover. His dry wit in the newsroom will be missed as will his reliable and trustworthy reports on everything from county government to weather and everything in between — including great photos. I would just like to thank him for his steadfast and diligent work to keep the residents of this Valley informed.”