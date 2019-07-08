Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary saw a changing of the guard at its annual meeting when incoming President Kerry McEwen accepted the gavel from outgoing President Wylie Warner.
Wylie congratulated several Rotarians for their contributions during the year, and surprised member John McKern with the Rotarian of the Year Award for the many articles John submitted to the U-B for inclusion in Etcetera.
Kerry attended training sessions in preparation for her new officer role. She introduced officers of one of her special projects, Rotaract, a new Rotary club for younger people that was chartered earlier in June.
Its members Desi Branscum, Rachel Kibukevich and Brielle Cortez acknowledged Kerry, Sunrise Rotary and Walla Walla Noon Rotary clubs, which supported their efforts and helped bring a Rotary club for 18- to 35-year-olds to Walla Walla. The new club can be reached at wwrotaract@gmail.com and more information can be found at rotary.org/rotaract for young adults wanting to join.
Other Sunrise officers joining Kerrie for the 2019-20 year are Vice President Amy Chapman; President Designee 2020-21 Steve Harvey; Secretary Maury Fortney; Treasurer Marianne Renick; and Director Morgan Blackburn-Erwin; andPast President Wylie.
Sunrise Rotary meets at 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays for breakfast and community interest programs at St. Francis Community Center, 722 W. Alder St. For more information, contact Kerry at kerrymcewen59@gmail.com or visit wallawallasunriserotary.org/.