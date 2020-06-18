New Oregon Film Trail sign to be dedicated by Athena's Gem Theatre

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “The Goonies,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “The Shining,” “Animal House” and “Stand By Me” is a list that only begins to scratch the surface of films shot in Oregon since the early 1900s.
Athena will join other communities in the state that have been distinguished with The Oregon Film signage noting they’re on the Oregon Film Trail, said Rob Mcintyre with Gem, Inc., in a release.
A sign dedication open to everyone beside the Gem Theatre has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, a few government representatives will pose with the new sign that celebrates the local 1928 filming of F.W. Murnau’s “City Girl.” It will be placed next to a mural of “City Girl” scenes on the west side of the theater, 239 Main St.
Released in 1930, “City Girl” farm scenes were shot at the top of Thorn Hollow using local crews and livestock harvesting wheat, Rob said.
Charles Farrell, Mary Duncan and David Torrence star in the story about a waitress from Chicago who falls in love with a Minnesota farmer and opts to live in the country.
Originally a saloon and restaurant dating back to 1901, Gem Theatre became a movie house and entertained decades of patrons. A story about its evolution, including ongoing restoration and the June 11 relighting of the marquee, were featured in a U-B story Sunday by colleague Sheila Hagar.