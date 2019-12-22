New Milton-Freewater elementary school names 2019 Outstanding Project

Learning by Design named Gib Olinger Elementary School in Milton-Freewater a 2019 Outstanding Project.
Architects West, working with design consultant Opsis Architecture, designed the first all-new school facility constructed in Milton-Freewater since 1923.
Funding for the 75,000 square-foot school came through a a multi-million-dollar private grant, local bond funds and matching funds from the state of Oregon’s first-ever matching funds program, according to a release from Julie Van Wormer, marketing manager, architectswest.com.
Educators and community groups weighed in on the kindergarten-third grade facility design. This resulted in larger amounts of square footage for classroom pod areas allowing for a flexible, collaborative teaching model and incorporating organization tools in fixed finishes such as a carpet pattern pathway.
The funding also benefited a broad section of the community through a multi-use design for the building, including multi-functional physical education and common spaces that enable secure after-hours access.
Glue-laminated beams salvaged from the historic Seneca cannery razed to make way for the new school were incorporated as well as a 20-kilowatt photovoltaic display.
Circular socks focus of event
Once upon a time socks played a key role in saving lives.
CBC-Radio Canada reported special sock knitting machines produced socks that helped keep feet dry and prevent fungus and trench foot, which could kill soldiers.
In the British Army alone there were 20,000 casualties from trench foot during World War I, according to Blake Harris, who makes socks with the very machine responsible for keeping feet happy in the trenches.
“This machine is said to have won the First World War,” he told CBC. Furthermore, he said the Red Cross supplied hundreds of thousands of Gearhart circular sock-making machines in the U.S. and Canada during the war.
With a free machine and 10 pounds of wool, a family could crank out 30 pairs of socks.
On that note, the fourth annual Walla Walla Valley Circular Sock Machine Crank-In will take place from noon-8 p.m. Friday Dec. 27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and and 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 29 at the Courtyard Marriott, 550 W. Rose St. The cost is $50.
Gathered circular sock machine owners will share methods, techniques and patterns. A grant provided by the Circular Sock Knitting Machine Society will sponsor Dave Lord of Chambord CSM to provide demonstrations on machine mechanics, maintenance and ribber use.
Other demonstrations will also be provided. The event is open to the community to visit for free to see various machines in use and purchase socks and other items.
For more information, contact Andy Valentine at wallawalladoghouse@gmail.com or 509-520-7045. Andy was featured in a U-B story about the annual crank-in in 2017.
Golf group gifts fleece blankets
For the 10th year running, members of Walla Walla Country Club Women’s 18-Hole Golf Association met recently to assemble 15 holiday gift bags for Lincoln High School students in need, said Janey McKern in a release.
“These gifts are part of the association’s commitment to support people in need in the Walla Walla community,” she said.
Each gift bag contained a hat, gloves, winter scarf, hand lotion, food gift cards, candy and a fleece blanket hand tied by association members.
Members have met weekly, November-March, since 2009, to tie the blankets they’ve donated to Helpline, The Salvation Army, New Beginnings, Walla Walla Police Department, Women’s Veteran’s Association, Lincoln High School and people with an emergency situation.
An average of 10 members participate each week. Altogether, 974 blankets have been donated since the beginning and members look forward to giving time to the project, Janey said.
The group accepts monetary and material donations. For more details, email Janey at mckernsj@charter.net.
Board adds WW-area member
Children’s Home Society of Washington added Pamela Cress to its Board of Trustees. She joins appointee Maria Berardo from Bellevue, Wash., bringing the board’s size to 21 members.
Pamela serves as associate vice president of academics for graduate studies at Walla Walla University.
“Adding these leaders to our board continues to underscore our commitment as an organization to making a difference in the lives of children and families in communities throughout Washington state,” said Andy MacDonald, board chair of CHSW in a release.
“We are enthusiastic about deepening our local connections in the communities we serve and reaching a diverse population with the help of our growing Board of Trustees.”
CHSW offers services here at 1612 Penny Lane. See childrenshomesociety.org for more details.
“Our organization’s future can only benefit from the addition of these two exceptional individuals on our board,” said David Newell, president and CEO of CHSW.
A Tennesse native, Pamela earned her bachelor of social work from Walla Walla College, her master of social work from WWU and her doctorate degree in the School of Education Leadership from Andrews University, Berrien Springs, Mich.
She was cited for having more than 30 years of residency, service, deep involvement and community impact in this region.
She served as a board commissioner for the Walla Walla City Housing Authority and as a board member for various companies including United Way Walla Walla, Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club, Helpline and Blue Mountain Credit Union board.
She also benefited Walla Walla County as a member of the Substance Abuse Task Force, Chemical Dependency Board, Interagency Coordinating Council overseeing birth through age 3 services for children with developmental delays and/or disabilities, Homeless Coalition and Food Bank Advisory Board.
Her involvement with the Educational Service District No. 123 of Walla Walla has included surrogate parenting and membership on the Training Advisory Board, according to the release.
“Her expansive community engagement and affinity for altruistic work led Pam to seek a seat on the CHSW board, according to the release.
Founded in 1896, Children’s Home Society of Washington serves more than 39,000 children and their families. Its mission is to develop healthy children, create strong families, build engaged communities and speak and advocate for children.