New members elected to Blue Mountain Humane Society board

Blue Mountain Humane Society has indefinitely postponed its annual membership meeting, according to BMHS Donor Relations Manager Katelyn Reseck in a release.
Despite being unable to gather Monday as planned, they elected Joel Christiansen and Julian Saturno to the BMHS Board of Directors. The postponement is in adherence with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
Joel moved to Walla Walla from Portland in July 2018 and lives with his partner, Dr. Sarah Carter, and their two rescue dogs, Milo and Gus. An employment attorney for 12 years, Joel is a partner at Vogele & Christiansen in Northwest Portland. He works remotely from an office on Main Street in Walla Walla.
Julian is a sixth-generation Walla Walla native who studied graphic design at Southern Adventist University while working at his family’s business. After gaining knowledge and experience in corporate America, he returned to Walla Walla. He is currently a freelance graphic designer and works with his family’s business managing real estate and agriculture.
Current directors, Tammie Buchanan-Herron, Tami Stapleton and Jayne McCarthy, were elected to serve additional terms. The agency’s by-laws allow for board member elections provided the membership is given an opportunity to vote to ratify elections at a later date.
Plans to reschedule the annual meeting will be shared with its members and on BMHS’s Facebook page.
Society members are encouraged to attend the annual meeting to engage with the board, help shape the agency’s future efforts and support the election of board members who govern the society and provide direction as new programs and services are developed to meet its mission.
BMHS has served the Walla Walla Valley since its founding in 1967. For more information, contact Executive Director Sara Archer at execdirector@bluemountainhumane.org or call 509-525-2452.