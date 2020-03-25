New essay contest honors William O. Douglas

Famed U.S. Supreme Court Justice the late William O. Douglas has some deep roots in the Walla Walla community.
The Minnesota native who grew up in Yakima graduated with honors from Whitman College. Whitman hosts a lecture series in the longest serving Supreme Court justice's name, funded by the Mabel Groseclose Lectureship Endowment.
The Yakima Valley Museum is sponsoring a new essay contest for students from Whitman, Central Washington University, Douglas Honors College, Heritage University, Pacific Northwest University and Yakima Valley College, in honor of the justice.
The high school prize is for ninth- through 12th-graders attending public, private, parochial or home schools in Educational Service District 105 of Central Washington.
Students must have a nominating teacher or professor involved in the application. Students will be asked to write an essay of 800-1,000 words.
Complete contest details are available at yvmuseum.org/william-o-douglas-award-essay.
A news release from the museum notes six cash prizes will be awarded entrants whose writing best explores aspects of the Douglas legacy. Prizes of $1,000 will be awarded to two first-place winners; $750 for second place essays; and $500 for third-place essays. Entries may be submitted until the July 1 deadline.
Winners will also be invited to the William O. Douglas banquet in Yakima on Oct. 3.
William taught at Yale and had some experience in law. He was chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission when President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed him to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat Louis Brandeis vacated in 1939.
His term with the court lasted until 1975. He was a leader on the Supreme Court in defending the right of privacy, championing freedom of speech and protecting the environment.
He was a staunch conservationist who engaged the public and urged them to defend the national heritage against the disfigurement of natural beauty, pollution of the air and water and decimation of wildlife.
He considered wild places a necessary ingredient for a healthy democracy and the inheritance for future generations.
From his 1974 autobiography, he wrote, "I hope that before it is too late they will develop a reverence for our rich soils, pure waters, rolling grass country, high mountains, and mysterious estuaries. I hope that they will put their arms around this part of the wondrous planet, love it, care for it, and treat it as they would a precious and delicate child."
Members of the Walla Walla Branch American Association of University Women are suspending the collection of donated books from drop boxes in the area.
The action is in response to Gov. Jay Inslee's proclamation to stay home in response to caronavirus.
When the all clear is called, the members will be collecting books again for their 2021 annual fundraising book sale in February.