New chief of interpretation, education named for Whitman Mission, 2 other sites

The National Park Service named Laura Law chief of interpretation and education for Whitman Mission National Historic Site, Nez Perce National Historical Park in Lapwai, Idaho, and Big Hole National Battlefield in Wisdom, Mont.
Laura’s been the education specialist at Glacier National Park since 2005. She has a master’s degree in science education and an undergraduate degree in natural resources with a focus on urban geography and native plant restoration.
Before coming to Glacier, Laura taught middle school science in south Florida. In addition to Glacier National Park, Laura has worked for the NPS for more than 28 years at such sites as the Alaska Public Lands Information Center and Olympic National and Everglades National parks.
She also worked seasonally for the U.S. Forest Service as a wilderness kayaking ranger in southeast Alaska and for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisting with native plant restoration in Texas.
“Laura’s experience and success in interpretation, educational outreach and tribal partnerships will serve our parks, the public and partners well,” said Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “We are excited to add Laura to our team and share her energy and expertise with our surrounding communities.”
Laura joins the parks this month.
Whitman Mission was established by law in 1936. The site tells the history and impact early 19th-century Christian missions had in the Pacific Northwest. The mission grounds and Whitman Memorial are 7 miles west of Walla Walla south of U.S. Highway 12.
Established by an act of Congress in 1965, Nez Perce National Historical Park focuses on a people who live in a landscape that ancestors called home. The story of the Nez Perce is told through 38 sites scattered across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, four of those administered by NPS.
Big Hole National Battlefield site was established in 1910 and designated a national monument in 1939 to commemorate the battle fought as a part of the Nez Perce Flight of 1877.
Although a separate unit of the National Park Service, Big Hole National Battlefield is considered one of Nez Perce National Historical Park’s sites.