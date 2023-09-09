Orville Blaze Sr. and Helen Belle Chalmers Isaacs’ daughter became the middle of a three-child sandwich, flanked on either side by brothers Orville B. “Orv” Isaacs Jr. and Robert William “Bob” Isaacs.
Lu will ring in her 100th birthday with family and close friends Sunday, Sept. 10.
She attributes her longevity to genes — her mother lived to be 101. Furthermore, she credits her strong faith and positive outlook on life, exercise as a golfer of many years, devoted family members who’ve helped her in the past 10 years by keeping her safe and her mind active and the caring medical staff who’ve kept her healthy, daughter Debby Barham said.
During Lu’s first decade, U.S. President Calvin Coolidge helmed the government, women bobbed their long hair, shortened their skirts, applied face makeup and stepped out for night dances, wild parties and booze.
Alcohol manufacturing opponents succeeded in making alcohol illegal in 1920, so part of Lu’s childhood experience was the Prohibition era until President Franklin D. Roosevelt repealed it in 1933.
“It’s interesting that mom wanted to talk about the Roaring 20s in the first place,” Barham said.
Home for the Isaacs family was in Spokane’s Manito section on South Hill where she attended Jefferson Grade School during the Great Depression.
“She remembers when President Roosevelt created such life-changing programs across the nation as the Civilian Conservation Corps and Work Projects Administration to get people back to work. Men built bridges, national parks and the Grand Coulee Dam and that was no small feat.”
Lu attended Lewis and Clark High School from 1937 to 1941 where as a Ti-Girl she marched in parades and at football games.
Her mother’s Canadian citizenship made her eligible for membership in the Cosmopolitan Club for foreign students. She was an usherette and participated in Glee Club. Her favorite subjects were history and art.
During their senior year, she met future husband John Nelson Stirn who teased her in study hall.
She had an artistic flare and dreamed of studying interior design at Washington State College.
Barham said “The world had different plans for her after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941,” and plunged the U.S. into World War II.
Lu and John first went on a triple date to the movies when he picked her up in his brand new 1947 blue Plymouth coupe.
On March 15, 1948, accountant John finished the last day of tax season and presented her with a diamond engagement ring while on a date overlooking downtown Spokane.
“Lucky for us, she said yes,” Barham said.
A motorcycle cop pulled over Lu’s cousin from Canada for speeding as she drove the bride to First Baptist Church in downtown Spokane on Aug. 14, 1948.
“Once the cop saw my mom in the back seat by herself, surrounded by her wedding gown and veil, he tipped his cap, asked where they were going and escorted them the rest of the way,” Barham said.
“With mom’s blessing, Dad accepted an accounting position in Walla Walla and they packed up and moved in June 1951. Since that time Lu has read the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.”
They first rented a small house on Pleasant Street. Soon after their arrival, Lu was invited to participate in the YWCA-sponsored Newcomers Club.
She and John made lifelong friends in that group. Some of its members renamed the Newcomers the Evergreen Garden Club and first met to organize it at the home of Dr. Wen and Virginia Heacock in February 1956.
Its active members made donations to Pioneer Park, Fort Walla Walla and many organizations. They raised money through club dues and by selling their handmade items at many craft fairs.
In March 1953 the family joined First Presbyterian Church, where Lu and John were church elders, he was church treasurer for many years and she continues membership.
They also belonged to the Twelve Presbyterian Couples group that held monthly suppers together.
Joining the Walla Walla Country Club in 1963, they became avid golfers and enjoyed many tournaments, Friday night Best Balls and other sponsored events.
Active in the community, Lu served on juries and volunteered at the election polls and Carnegie Art Center. She was an assistant Camp Fire Bluebird leader and a Sharpstein Elementary School PTA Board officer.
The 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s kept the Stirns busy raising their family.
“Her best and most important job was that of being a mother to her three children,” Barham said about herself, brother Gregory Nelson Stirn and sister Sharron Lou Stirn.
By 1980, after Barham graduated from Washington State University, they became empty nesters, free to go on golf trips with friends.
The 1980s and ‘90s were filled with the joy of celebrating the births of their five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
John was 88 when he died on May 5, 2010.
“While there are many more stories about mom and about the historic times she has lived through, we really want to say how wonderful it is to be celebrating her 100th birthday,” Barham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.